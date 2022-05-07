Business Break
Ga. Senator Jon Ossoff secures assistance from Homeland Security for MCSO

(Gray)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is working to help the Muscogee County sheriff’s department.

During a Homeland Security Committee hearing, he secured a commitment from Homeland Security to help the sheriff’s department stop drug trafficking along the Chattahoochee River.

“I want to draw your attention to an issue that’s been raised by law enforcement in the Chattahoochee River Valley in Georgia, specifically the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department.” Ossoff continued and asked, “Will you designate someone in the Department to meet either, in person or remotely, with me and the relevant local law enforcement agencies in that region of Georgia so that we can determine how DHS can support our local law enforcement agencies in preventing the flow of drugs on and along the Chattahoochee River?”

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, replied, “I will, Senator. I’m not familiar with that challenge in that particular geography, but we’d be pleased to engage.”

According to the Georgia Department of Health, in 2021, opioid overdose deaths increased by 58%.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

