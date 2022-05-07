Business Break
Hwy. 431 SB in Barbour County reopens after major crash

By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The southbound lanes of Highway 431 in Barbour County have reopened after a major crash Saturday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle happened around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 58 near County Road 40.

No further details about the crash were released.

