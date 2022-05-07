Meet the candidates : Columbus City Council District 5

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -While local real estate agent Charmaine Crabb currently holds Districts 5′s seat for the Columbus City Council, John Adams, and Carmella Morales are also running.

Crabb said she hopes to keep her seat this election year.

“I’ve just spent 4 years doing on the job training and the other people that are running for this would have to do that,” said Crabb. “I think it’s a good investment you’ve invested 4 years of your tax dollars.”

Candidate Carmella Morales said she wants to make change in the district.

“Columbus is not being satisfactorily represented; I think that voters are discouraged,” said Morales.

Retired Columbus resident Carmella Morales says if elected, she wants to change that.

“Townhall meetings, a newsletter that’s educational and a very important communication going on between council and the community that we’re representing so that transparency can be there,” said Morales.

“I wanted to get involved, if that’s the only way to get involved is to actual run then, hey let’s do it said District 5 Candidate John Adams.

Columbus Building engineer John Adams said he’s running for District 5 because his goal is to improve his community.

“I’d like the speeding to stop through the neighborhoods, crime is starting to spread into our neighborhoods and probably access to housing,” said Adams.

All 3 candidates tell News Leader 9 their biggest concern in the district.

“The biggest issues in our district I believe is the same for everywhere district is crime,” said Adams.

“I would like to see more focus on district 5 for economic development,” said Crabb.

“I think the biggest issue again is transparency and accountability,” said Morales.

All 3 candidates said they’re eager to improve District 5, but need your vote and participations to help make a change.

