Meet the candidates: Talbot County Chief Magistrate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are three candidates running for Talbot County Chief Magistrate. All of them speaking with NL9 this week.

The seat opened after Talbot County Probate & Magistrate Judge Sherrell Terry passed away in January.

Terry was elected in 2020 and followed in the footsteps of her father and predecessor, former Judge John R. Terry. She was the first female probate judge in Talbot County.

The Chief magistrate deals with minor claims and offenses like, Search and arrest warrants, felony and misdemeanor preliminaries and county ordinances.

Candidate Roger Montgomery is a long-time attorney in the area and has practiced law for 19 years. He said you should vote for him because of his experience.

“The reason I think that people should vote for any candidate is based on qualifications,” saod Montgomery. “And I do believe that being an attorney helps me understand the law better than some.”

The role does not require a law degree.

Another candidate vying for the seat is community activist and educator Andrew Hall. He holds a Justice Degree and says his goal is to bring in a new focus to the courthouse.

“I want to put outreach programs in there for our kid we can teach them about the law. I want to start a mentoring program; I want to get guys to understand, so how to talk to police officers,” said Hall.

Life - long Talbot County resident Trenda Thomas is also running for the seat.

She tells us she has decades of experience in business, finance and human resources and said she is eager to bring in new ideas and a fresh perspective to the county.

”I want to develop some community workshops, seminars, adult and youth programs and make sure that we have the most updated and available technologies and advances in the county,” said Thomas.

All three candidates say they want to improve communication between local law enforcement and youth in the area to help reduce crime and other issues.

