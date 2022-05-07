Business Break
Muscogee County deputies searching for non-compliant child sex offender

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Morris Dukes.
Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Morris Dukes.
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted child sex offender.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Morris Dukes. He has multiple arrest warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of probation. According to state records, Dukes was convicted of aggravated child molestation in 2007.

Deputies say he is also being sought for questioning in regards to a recent incident. The public is warned against attempting to apprehend or engaging with Dukes under any circumstances.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

