Police: Masked gunman attempts to rob pedestrian in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect in connection to an overnight attempted armed robbery.

Police say the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Hamilton Road near Fendig Street.

After an investigation, police say they learned that victim was walking when a black Honda Accord pulled alongside him and stopped. That’s when a masked rear seat passenger rolled the window down and pointed a handgun at the pedestrian and attempted to rob him by demanding his belongings, according to police.

Authorities say the male suspect then threatened the victim before heading northbound in the vehicle on Hamilton Road without taking anything from the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

