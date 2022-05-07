Questions Muscogee County voters will see on this year’s ballot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across Muscogee County are heading to the polls as the early voting May 20 deadline approaches. But, before you head out the door, officials want to ensure voters understand, you’ll see more than candidate’s names on your ballots.

Early voting is underway and many Columbus residents are taking advantage of the opportunity to beat the crowd.

In addition to various candidates, voters will also see a series of advisory questions on their ballot.

“Advisory ones --- those are put on the ballot by either local government or state government -- get the term there is advisory. They are put there more just to kind of get public opinion,” said Columbus State University Assistant Political Science Professor Jacob Holt.

Officials say you do not have to answer those questions but it is highly recommended. The questions at the end of your ballot are different depending on the type of ballot you request.

“The main idea is to see would there be support in the public for certain actions,” said Holt.

The questions cover a wide range of topics. For example, Democratic voters are asked whether they support getting rid of student loan debt, legalizing marijuana and expanding access to health care.

Republican advisory question ask whether voters support border patrol, whether schools should allow biological males to compete in female sports and eliminating ballot drop boxes.

A full list of the questions can be found below:

But before you head to the polls, one official says make sure you know which ballot you’d like.

“If you request a democratic ballot, you are going to get the Democratic candidates plus the nonpartisan candidates as well as the T-SPLOST question. Same with the Republican ballot,” said Nancy Boren, Director of elections and voter registration.

Choosing a Republican or Democratic ballot will also allow voters to choose state candidates. Anyone requesting a nonpartisan ballot will only vote for judges, council and school board members and mayoral candidates.

The last question on the ballot involves the Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax or T-SPLOST. If passed, the 1% tax increase will go towards special transportation projects throughout the county.

To view a sample ballot, click here. Sample ballots are also available in the Elections and Registrations office on the second floor of the City Services Center.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.