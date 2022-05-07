Business Break
Search underway at Lake Harding in Alabama for possible drowning

((Source: WTVM))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Search efforts are underway following a drowning at Lake Harding in Alabama.

Officers received calls at approximately 4:30 CT about the incident.

Officials say a boater heard screaming and went out to assist the victims.

The boater was able to rescue a six-year-old boy. However, he was unable to save his father.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the father went into the lake to save his son from near-drowning.

The incident occurred in the Halawakee Creek area, east of the Chattahoochee Valley Railroad trestle.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and dive teams are assisting in the search and are expected to be at the scene for the next few hours.

No body has been discovered as of yet.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for updates.

