Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Several participate in LaGrange litter cleanup event

The group collected three truckloads of trash which included nearly 100 dumped tires.
The group collected three truckloads of trash which included nearly 100 dumped tires.(City of LaGrange)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange held its monthly litter cleanup event Saturday and officials say it included more than 30 participants.

The city partnered with DASH (Dependable Affordable Sustainable Housing) for LaGrange and the LaGrange Fire Department. They met in the Troup County Health Department’s parking lot on Dallis Street and picked up trash around the Hillside area.

Members of the LaGrange Youth Council and Hillside volunteers were also on hand to assist with cleanup efforts.

The group collected three truckloads of trash which included nearly 100 dumped tires.

Each monthly event is open to the public. Anyone who wishes to participate should simply show up as the city provides needed supplies.

The city’s next litter cleanup event will be held on Saturday, June 4th in the parking lot of Hometown Family Medicine on Vernon Road. It’s scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Winn-Dixie celebrates grand reopening of Opelika store
26-year-old man dies nearly two months after Columbus shooting
Meet the candidates: Talbot County Chief Magistrate
Meet the candidates: Talbot County Chief Magistrate
Meet the candidates: Columbus City Council District 5
Meet the candidates : Columbus City Council District 5