Several participate in LaGrange litter cleanup event

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange held its monthly litter cleanup event Saturday and officials say it included more than 30 participants.

The city partnered with DASH (Dependable Affordable Sustainable Housing) for LaGrange and the LaGrange Fire Department. They met in the Troup County Health Department’s parking lot on Dallis Street and picked up trash around the Hillside area.

Members of the LaGrange Youth Council and Hillside volunteers were also on hand to assist with cleanup efforts.

The group collected three truckloads of trash which included nearly 100 dumped tires.

Each monthly event is open to the public. Anyone who wishes to participate should simply show up as the city provides needed supplies.

The city’s next litter cleanup event will be held on Saturday, June 4th in the parking lot of Hometown Family Medicine on Vernon Road. It’s scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

