Voter turnout during week one of early voting in Muscogee County

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Week one of early voting is complete and officials say not as many voters showed up in comparison to previous years.

On average, about 700 people have voted each day this week in Columbus, according to officials. They say that’s a light turnout in comparison to 2018 and 2020.

There are several locations where voters can participate before the May 20 deadline. Those places include the City Services Center, the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center and Columbus Tech. Officials say so far, the process is going smoothly at all three locations with only minor issues.

“The state had an outage of the state voter registration system where voters are checked in. But, of course as elections officials, we have redundant backups. So, our backup was in place by 6:35 a.m. And voters didn’t notice,” said Nancy Boren, Director of elections and voter registration.

May 13 is the last day you can request an absentee ballot by mail. If you miss that deadline, you will need to vote early during the last week of early voting or vote on election day at your assigned polling place.

Daily voter turnout statistics are posting on the absentee reports page here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

