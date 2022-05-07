Winn-Dixie celebrates grand reopening of Opelika store

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Grocery chain Winn-Dixie this week held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of its Opelika store.

The remodeled store in the Betts Crossing shopping center on Fox Run Parkway includes a wider variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, a new deli with expanded offerings, and several other updated departments.

Saturday, Winn-Dixie hosted a community celebration featuring live entertainment, $100 gift card giveaways, and a drawing for a chance to win a Surface Pro laptop and a Trek road bike.

Earlier this week, the store gifted $1,500 to Opelika High School and its “Spirit of the South” band.

The retailer is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

