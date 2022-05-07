Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot earlier this afternoon in South Columbus.

There are reports that the shooting may have resulted from a road rage incident.

Columbus police say they were called to the 900 block of Dogwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Brighton Road and Buena Vista Road.

They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she is said to be in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about what may have led to the shooting or any suspects.

You are encouraged to contact the Columbus police if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Soldiers make stop in Columbus during 22-day ride for mental health awareness in veterans
Ga. Senator Jon Ossoff secures assistance from Homeland Security for MCSO
Search underway at Lake Harding in Alabama for possible drowning
Local Columbus flower shop owner shares best gifts for moms this Mother’s Day
Local Columbus flower shop owner shares best gifts for moms this Mother’s Day