Woman in critical condition following shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot earlier this afternoon in South Columbus.

There are reports that the shooting may have resulted from a road rage incident.

Columbus police say they were called to the 900 block of Dogwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Brighton Road and Buena Vista Road.

They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she is said to be in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about what may have led to the shooting or any suspects.

You are encouraged to contact the Columbus police if you have any information.

