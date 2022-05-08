Columbus organization honors mothers with butterfly release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday is, of course, a special day for mothers and people are celebrating in different ways. A Columbus group gathered to honor mothers in a special way.

American Legion Post 35, located just off North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, hosted its second annual butterfly release. LaKesha Stringer, commander of the post, inspired to host this event after losing her sister.

It is a way to honor all mothers - those that we have lost and moms who are still here.

”What brought the butterflies here was that I lost my sister, Sheila Abbott last year,” Stringer said. “And I knew last year that we need to do something for the healing because we’ve lost so many during the pandemic also. So, it was a way for us to heal together as one.”

Also unveiled this year was a newly-built butterfly garden.

