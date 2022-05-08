Business Break
Davis Broadcasting presents “Praise Fest 2022″ at Woodruff Park in Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Praises went up high Saturday at Woodruff Riverfront Park in Columbus.

Davis Broadcasting partnered with Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama as well as Amerigroup to present “Praise Fest 2022″.

Many enjoyed the atmosphere along with food trucks and giveaways. Several renowned gospel singers took the stage.

”Just to give thanks to God for this opportunity,” said Michael Soul, programming director. “It’s Praise Fest - so happy to be here with our gospel station, Praise 100.7 as well as WOKS.”

“Very first Praise Fest 2022 and I really feel the need this year because we’ve been locked down. We’ve been in our homes away from family, friends, jobs, love ones due to COVID-19,” said Pam Dixon, 100.7 FM programming director. “Things are looking up a little bit so God saw fit that we could get out a little bit. So, this is a good way to come out and celebrate.”

The event kicked off at noon and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Saturday.

