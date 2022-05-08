Firehouse Subs nears opening in Phenix City, seeks to hire 25 staffers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction is wrapping up on Phenix City’s first Firehouse Subs location and the sandwich chain is looking to fill over two dozen positions.

The restaurant is located at 2019 280 Bypass in the Phenix Corners shopping center. It is owned by husband-and-wife duo Johnny and Amy Griggs. This will be their 10th Firehouse Subs restaurant; they own five other locations in the greater Columbus and four in the Macon area.

Company officials say they are looking to hire 25 part and full-time employees for crew member, shift leader and management positions. Applicants can apply online via Indeed and interviews with potential applicants occur on-site.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced; however, officials say it will be later this spring.

