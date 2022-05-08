Ga. state leaders host legislative town hall meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia state leaders gathered Saturday in Columbus at the Mildred Terry Library to host a legislative town hall meeting.

Senator Ed Harbison, State Representative Calvin Smyre, along with Representatives Carolyn Hughley and Debbie Buckner talked with residents and presented an end of session report, updates on state bills, the state budget and topics like health care, education and police reform - just a few of the things on the table. The townhall is a way to get the community involved and ask questions to local leaders.

“Our job is to represent the interest of the citizens here,” said Representative Carolyn Hughley. “It’s our way of keeping in touch, letting them know what we’re facing the obstacles. It also gives us an idea to what are citizens are concerned about, what they’re feeling what they what us to continue working on.”

The legislative townhall sessions are held yearly in the Columbus community.

