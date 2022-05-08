High Pressure Settles In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine returns for Sunday as high pressure begins to settle in nearby, putting us on a very calm forecast pattern through the work week. Highs will be in the low-80s with breezy conditions at times. As we head into the work week, there will be a few days with some intervals of clouds, but for the most part sunshine will stick around with no rain as highs climb to the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week. Our next chance at rain and storms comes at the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s, and at least a slim rain chance through the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.