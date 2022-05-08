Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

High Pressure Settles In

Anna’s Forecast
Wild Cherokee Roses
Wild Cherokee Roses(Beth Claycomb)
By Anna Sims
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine returns for Sunday as high pressure begins to settle in nearby, putting us on a very calm forecast pattern through the work week. Highs will be in the low-80s with breezy conditions at times. As we head into the work week, there will be a few days with some intervals of clouds, but for the most part sunshine will stick around with no rain as highs climb to the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week. Our next chance at rain and storms comes at the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s, and at least a slim rain chance through the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Severe Weather Risk Has Ended; Pleasant, Breezy, & Cooler (than we’ve been) Mother’s Day Weekend Ahead!
Pop up storms could be locally strong to maybe severe through late afternoon.
ALERT DAY: Watching for scattered strong storms, especially south, this afternoon
Watch for locally strong to severe storms Friday, especially from 11 AM to 6 PM ET. Drier and...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Sumter County schools closed Friday due to water restrictions, possible severe weather