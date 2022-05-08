Business Break
Man accused of assaulting, strangling girlfriend overnight in LaGrange

(CBS46)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is facing charges in LaGrange after police say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend.

Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of East Bacon Street just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say their investigation revealed the two had an argument which led to Myron Jackson becoming enraged.

The victim sustained unknown injuries and police say the attack was witnessed by two children.

Jackson was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault family violence and two counts of cruelty to a child in the third degree.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

