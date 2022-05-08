Business Break
Pleasantly cool nights and warm afternoons ahead

Tyler’s forecast
You might need a light jacket first thing Monday once again with lows in the 50s!
You might need a light jacket first thing Monday once again with lows in the 50s!(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be a great start to the workweek! A little cool again Monday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s so you may need a light jacket. Mostly sunny, pleasant and breezy. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity stays very much under control as temperatures warm through the week. Highs mostly reach the mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 with more sun than clouds! The pattern starts to change Friday and Saturday as an upper level low off tries to move over the southeastern U.S. from the Atlantic Ocean. This will bring an uptick in humidity values and thus a chance for showers, especially by next week. However, at this point, rain coverage doesn’t look all that high.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

