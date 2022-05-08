Several agencies participate in Smiths Station’s regional emergency prep day

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement from all over the Chattahoochee Valley came together Saturday as the City of Smiths Station hosted its Regional Emergency Preparedness Day.

Officials say this event was to help prepare the community for anything that could happen from natural disasters to man-made emergencies.

Chance Corbett, director of Emergency Management for Muscogee County, said it’s important for people to know their emergency management works for them.

“I think it’s very important to know how to get in touch with your sheriff’s office besides 911, knowing the non-emergency numbers, knowing your emergency management agency, and knowing how to call and ask questions,” he said. “Whether you’re preparing a plan at home or you have an event coming up, they’re there to serve and provide as information as they can.”

Participating agencies included the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, Georgia Search and Rescue, and the Russell County Emergency Management Agency.

The event featured helicopters, drone flights, and K-9 demonstrations.

