Academy Sports Outdoors providing life jackets in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s water safety month and Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus.

Approximately 500 new life jackets will be available for the community to use while out on the water this summer. Safe Kids Columbus is working toward ensuring that all children in Columbus have the chance to grow up healthy and safe.

The giveaway is set for Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Academy Sports. The business will present $6,800 worth of life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus.

