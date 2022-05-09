Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Academy Sports Outdoors providing life jackets in Columbus

(WCAX)
By Amaya Graham
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s water safety month and Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus.

Approximately 500 new life jackets will be available for the community to use while out on the water this summer. Safe Kids Columbus is working toward ensuring that all children in Columbus have the chance to grow up healthy and safe.

The giveaway is set for Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Academy Sports. The business will present $6,800 worth of life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

‘To The End And Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
‘To the End and Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
Columbus organization honors mothers with butterfly release
Several agencies participate in Smiths Station’s regional emergency prep day
Davis Broadcasting presents “Praise Fest 2022″ at Woodruff Park in Columbus