Calvary baseball seeking fourth-straight state title

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calvary Christian School will compete for yet another state baseball championship this weekend vs. The Kings Academy. The Knights can claim their fourth-straight championship, dating back to the 2018 season.

Championship week for @theccsbaseball! Calvary is going for its fourth-straight title this weekend.



We’ll hear from the Knights tonight at 6 & 11 ET on @WTVM. pic.twitter.com/OuI1Tnj6MS — WTVM Sports Leader 9 (@wtvmsports) May 9, 2022

The GAPPS I-AA championship series will be held on Friday/Saturday at Milton High School in Alpharetta. Game 1 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Friday at 4 ET.

