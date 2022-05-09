Calvary baseball seeking fourth-straight state title
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calvary Christian School will compete for yet another state baseball championship this weekend vs. The Kings Academy. The Knights can claim their fourth-straight championship, dating back to the 2018 season.
The GAPPS I-AA championship series will be held on Friday/Saturday at Milton High School in Alpharetta. Game 1 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Friday at 4 ET.
