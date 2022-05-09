Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Calvary baseball seeking fourth-straight state title

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calvary Christian School will compete for yet another state baseball championship this weekend vs. The Kings Academy. The Knights can claim their fourth-straight championship, dating back to the 2018 season.

The GAPPS I-AA championship series will be held on Friday/Saturday at Milton High School in Alpharetta. Game 1 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Friday at 4 ET.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Rapids hire Warren van der Westhuizen as Director of Soccer Ops.
Rapids hire Warren van der Westhuizen as Director of Soccer Ops.
Justyn Ross signs with Kansas City
Phenix City’s Justyn Ross signs with Kansas City
Harris County presents Challenger Division Softball
Harris County presents Challenger Division Softball
What hockey means to Jerome Bechard
What hockey means to Jerome Bechard