Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for critically missing juvenile

Dezome Jones-Edwards
Dezome Jones-Edwards(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

11-year-old Dezmone Jones-Edwards was last seen in the 2200 block of Tillman Street on May 9, wearing a white shirt, black shorts with a lime green stripe and black slides.

He is described as having black braided hair with bleached tips and being 5′1, 100 lbs.

If any has information about this missing child, you are asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Ala. boat repair shop shares safety tips amid recent drowning at Lake Harding in Lee County
The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place...
Local citizens to participate in 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Derby Day Party held at Storybook Farms
Storybook Farm hosts Alabama’s largest Derby Day party in Opelika
Uptown Columbus releases event lineup for RiverFest
Uptown’s RiverFest is back in Columbus