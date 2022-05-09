Columbus police searching for critically missing juvenile

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

11-year-old Dezmone Jones-Edwards was last seen in the 2200 block of Tillman Street on May 9, wearing a white shirt, black shorts with a lime green stripe and black slides.

He is described as having black braided hair with bleached tips and being 5′1, 100 lbs.

If any has information about this missing child, you are asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

