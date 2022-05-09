‘To the End and Back’ rides for mental health awareness month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - May marks mental health awareness month and a nonprofit organization is taking on a 22 day ride to bring awareness to suicide and mental health awareness.

A ride around the United States with one main goal - mental health awareness for veterans. After riding more than 6,000 miles for this cause, three active-duty soldiers and one retired soldier stopped at Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 665.

Clark Castle, one of the riders says, it’s not just about raising money they are riding for a even bigger cause.

“It’s more about getting the resource awareness out there and meeting the different veterans and service record communities throughout the United States that we have,” said Castle.

This motorcycle group took a pit stop here in Columbus to refuel and have conversations with other veterans here in the Chattahoochee Valley. Columbus VFWs came together to make sure these riders had a place to stay.

“Feels awesome we just play a little part here and there,” said Brent Eaton, Quartermaster of VFW 665. “I’ve been able to provide a place for them to stay... we got some good food in there, some veterans - all walks and sizes - in here, band together to share some good stories about wanting to help each veteran.”

Starting in Virginia, the group has raised more than $12,000 so far. This nonprofit ‘To The End And Back’ is intending for this ride to be different than others they would rather it be a ride to provide the tools to veterans in need instead of a remembrance ride.

“And if we can get somebody help before they go into that dark spiral, that’s what our rides about, we don’t ever want to do a remembrance ride of something that we’ve already lost,” said Castle.

If you would like any information on how to donate to their organization, you can find them on Facebook under ‘To The End And Back’.

