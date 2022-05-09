Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews battled a mobile home fire early Monday morning, May 9.

Phenix City police say they are investigating the fire and will start back the search tomorrow morning.

The fire happened at Highridge Mobile Home Park located off Logan Road in Phenix City.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Officers believe arson is involved. Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.