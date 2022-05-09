Business Break
Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Phenix City(Source: WTVM Viewer)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews battled a mobile home fire early Monday morning, May 9.

Phenix City police say they are investigating the fire and will start back the search tomorrow morning.

The fire happened at Highridge Mobile Home Park located off Logan Road in Phenix City.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Officers believe arson is involved. Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

