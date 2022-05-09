Investigational drug trial underway for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

By 2050, experts predict that number will rise to 14 million.

Treatments have been historically difficult to come by.

Now, researchers are testing an investigational drug for people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.

Cindy Raucci loves to work out. It keeps her body and mind healthy.

Since her dementia diagnosis six years ago, her husband, Frank Raucci, has been with her around the clock. Every day the simple things get more challenging.

“Like, 63, 4, 5? Sixty-seven. I wanna be younger.”

Raucci and her family are constantly searching for new therapies that might stop her decline. She participated in one clinical trial in the past.

“I could tell it was helping her, and after they closed the study down, I was then informed, probably six months to a year later, that she was actually getting the drug.”

Neurologist Dr. Paul Winner is now involved in another trial, the Lift Alzheimer’s Disease or Lift AD Clinical Trial.

Researchers are testing an investigational drug known as ATH 1017, a small injection patients take at home.

The goal is to slow down the effects of Alzheimer’s on patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

“I see the future. Depending on the time that we make the diagnosis, we will use different medicines at different times.”

Right now, the Raucci’s do everything in their power to keep Cindy’s mind active, and they hope that scientists will find something that stops the progression before it’s too late.

Cindy said, “I worry that he has a lot on his hands, and I don’t help.” Her husband replied, “I worry about how it will be five years from now or three years from now.”

The Life AD Trial is continuing to enroll patients until October. After that, researchers expect the first results from the trial in about a year.

Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has a fun way to support the battle against this brain disease.

It’s called ‘Dancing Stars of Columbus’, where local celebrities partner with dance professionals to compete and raise money.

Our very own anchor Barbara Gauthier is one of this year’s Dancing Stars!

