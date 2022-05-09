Local citizens to participate in 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place Saturday, May 14. The drive has helped those in need for 30 years and has collected 1.88 billion pounds of food.

This food drive spans over the entire nation - thanks to postal service workers - including Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The need for non-perishable items in food banks during this time is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

By springtime, many pantries are empty and enter the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

If you are interested in participating in this food drive, just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox Saturday, May 14, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

