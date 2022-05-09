Business Break
Magnificent Monday, Slow warm up in the days ahead

Tyler’s forecast
Mostly sunny, pleasant and a bit breezy on this Monday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The days will get a little warmer as the week goes on but humidity will be very much under control until at least late week! It will be mainly sunny, pleasant and on the breezy side for your Monday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Clear and quite cool again tonight with lows in the 50s early Tuesday! Sunshine galore for Tuesday will lead to a warmer afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll likely have one more morning with some 50s Wednesday, a little closer to 60 in spots. Very warm Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. An upper level low is forecast to slowly move in from the Atlantic by the end of the week. That will bring us a noticeable return of some humidity Friday and next weekend. As of now, rain coverage looks pretty limited (around 20-30%). It looks like we’ll turn up the heat some more by early next week as highs easily approach 90!

