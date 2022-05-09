Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

McDonald’s adds freebies, tarot card readings for Mercury retrograde

This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or...
This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or McDouble.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Do you want fries and a tarot card reading with your order?

McDonald’s has you covered.

This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or McDouble. If the stars align, you’ll get a tarot card reading by astrology expert Madam Adam.

The fast-food chain is leaning into Mercury retrograde, a time astrology buffs will tell you is traditionally associated with confusion, delay and frustration.

The two-day deal is available Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a chance at a reading, you’ll need to post your Zodiac sign in the comment section of Madam Adam’s TikTok or Instagram posts announcing the Mercury retrograde deal.

During a live reading on TikTok, Madam Adam will randomly select a few folks for custom readings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer...
585K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled; may be undercooked
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Chef Mario Batali waives jury trial in sexual misconduct case
‘To The End And Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
‘To the End and Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
‘To The End And Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
'To The End And Back' rides for mental health awareness month