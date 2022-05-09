Meet the candidates: Harris County Commissioner District 1

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two candidates, Scott Lightsey and Nancy D. McMichael, are looking to unseat incumbent Harris County District 1 Commissioner Andrew Zuemer this year.

News Leader 9 recently sat down with Lightsey to hear what issues were important to him.

We reached out to the other two candidates several times; however, both were busy.

Lightsey says he’s running so the citizens of District 1 can be heard.

The mechanic says he’s been approached by both citizens and department heads who, according to him, feel like the current county commissioner does not listen to them.

“The biggest issue going on in my district is going to be, there’s a lot of things going on with employees. They feel like they aren’t being heard. We actually have a department here in the county. Our public works department, which is the road department. Their biggest department. They don’t even have a building,” explained Lightsey.

He adds the department has been asking for a building for the last five years and has been denied.

He says Harris County is one of the wealthiest counties in the state, and the county needs to take care of its people.

