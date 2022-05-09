Quiet Days Ahead; Cool AMs, Warm & Dry PMs This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather through the end of the week won’t change very much with cool mornings (lows in the 50s for most), warm afternoons (highs in the low to mid 80s), and plenty of sunshine each day. We can’t rule out a slim chance of a shower on Friday or Saturday, but the best chances for picking up a little rain come on Sunday. However - the coverage will only be around 20%, so many folks will stay dry. For the weekend temperatures, we expect mid to upper 80s in the forecast. Next week, our temperatures really start to trend upward - with the hottest weather of 2022 building in. Look for low 90s through early NEXT week, with the potential for some mid 90s in the hot spots. Rain coverage looks low, and drought conditions will likely continue to expand across the Chattahoochee Valley in the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.