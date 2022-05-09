SafeHouse partners with Plummer Home to reduce homelessness among veterans in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries held a press conference with Congressman Sanford Bishop to announce their partnership with the Plummer Home.

The new partnership will ensure homeless veterans are housed and supported.

This is another step in joining with other agencies to reduce homelessness in the community drastically.

The two organizations will allow more homeless vets to get off the streets and into homes. They will have access to all the help they’ll need, jobs, and other resources.

“Adding the Plummer home to this facility means that we can ramp up our effect to make sure there no single homeless veteran in Columbus, Ga,” said executive director Neal Richardson.

This partnership will help get 100 more veterans off the street.

