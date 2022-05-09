Storybook Farm hosts Alabama’s largest Derby Day party in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s known as the greatest two minutes in sports - and while thousands gathered at Church Hill Downs for the 148th Kentucky Derby, hundreds gathered in Opelika to enjoy the race and party with a purpose.

Storybook Farm Inc.’s Kentucky Derby Day is Alabama’s largest Derby Day party.

It’s a day horse race, fashion, hats, and dapper guys. Storybook Farm is a nonprofit organization that has changed the lives of children in a positive way.

Their mission is to empower children impacted by adversity and to reclaim the wonder of childhood through relationships with animals and nature. They all believe that childhood should be a time of discovery, learning and dreaming and free from adult-sized burdens.

Dena Little, founder of the farm, had a vision when she opened in 2002. It was born from a love of children.

“We have walked down a lot of journeys with a lot of children,” said Little. “We been blessed to walk alongside them as traversing though some difficulties in their life and we’ve seen kids say some of their first words, we’ve watched parents and grandparents pour tears at seeing the joy and happiness and their child’s faces and it’s just an honor to be able to bring childhood back to some kids and help them reclaim the wonder enjoy being just a kid.”

Saturday’s goal was to raise $375,000 and 100 percent of the donation goes directly to the farm and the participants.

