Uptown’s RiverFest is back in Columbus

Uptown Columbus releases event lineup for RiverFest
By Amaya Graham
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 50 food, beverage and art vendors will be available to the Tri-City area this weekend.

On May 13th through May 14th from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., this two day event will take place at Woodruff Park and along the Dillingham Bridge.

With plenty of vendors to enjoy, the fun doesn’t stop there. There will be over four live music acts taking place throughout the weekend.

Friday lineup consists of:

  • 6:00 p.m. - D.S.O.S. (Deeper Shades of Soul)
  • 8:00 p.m. - Hotter Than July, Stevie Wonder Tribute Band

Saturday lineup consists of:

  • Noon: David Ray Band
  • 2:00 p.m. - Relative Sound 5:30 p.m. - Eagle Sunrise, Eagles Tribute Band
  • 8:00 p.m. - Play It Again, Luke Bryan Tribute Band

The musical line up consists of everything from funk to country music. Admission is free all weekend the entire community is invited to participate in the events.

