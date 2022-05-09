Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1

Tamara Lynn Sytch.
Tamara Lynn Sytch.(Ormond Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer is accused of killing a man in a traffic accident while driving under the influence in central Florida.

Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night. She’s also charged with causing injury in a DUI crash and driving with a suspended license.

Ormond Beach police said in a social media post that the 49-year-old wrestler’s blood alcohol content after the crash was 0.28. That’s more than three times the legal limit in Florida.

The March 25 crash killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. Police say Sytch’s car plowed into a car stopped at a red light and pushed it into another car.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer...
585K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled; may be undercooked
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Chef Mario Batali waives jury trial in sexual misconduct case
This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or...
McDonald’s adds freebies, tarot card readings for Mercury retrograde
‘To The End And Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
‘To the End and Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
‘To The End And Back’ rides for mental health awareness month
'To The End And Back' rides for mental health awareness month