2 taken to hospital after weekend shooting in Opelika shopping center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating a weekend shooting that left two people injured.

Authorities say, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, they began receiving reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Surge Trampoline Park. That’s in the Pepperell Corners shopping center on Pepperell Parkway.

According to police, two victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center by private vehicles. Police say a 20-year-old was later transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham while a 17-year-old was treated at EAMC.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 705-5220 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.