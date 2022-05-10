4 well-known authors, illustrators to visit Columbus for children’s book festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Children’s Book Festival is returning this Saturday and it will include appearances from four prominent authors and illustrators.

The free event will be held at the Columbus Public Library from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Officials say the authors will be available for autographs and meet-and-greets at the following times:

Marc Brown - creator of the book series and television series Arthur (10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.)

Christian Robinson - artist and animator of Pixar and Sesame Street (10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.)

Janet Tashjian - author of My Life As A... and Einstein the Class Hamster (10:45 a.m. and 12 p.m.)

Jarret J. Krosoczka - author of Hey, Kiddo and author/illustrator of Lunch Lady, Star Wars: Jedi Academy series (11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.)

(Source: Chattahoochee Valley Libraries)

Friday, eight schools in the area will receive a visit from one of the four authors/illustrators featured in this year’s event.

Attendees will also have a chance to see entertainers and participate in crafts and games, including:

Craft-o-mania!, with numerous crafts and play activities inspired by authors

Simple Steps Garden, a special play and craft area for youngest visitors (ages birth to five years)

Festival Bookstore, featuring works by authors that you can purchase for autographs or just to have

Costume characters roaming the grounds

DJs, balloon twisters, a petting zoo, the Muscogee County Sheriff Gaming trailer

Officials also plan to introduce a new add-on to this year’s event, Wacky Word Challenge. They say ten words will be hidden in locations around the festival and participants will use a decoding tablet to write down the words and decipher a secret code word. Everyone in your family will receive a small prize and be entered into a drawing for a VISA gift card. Plus, you’ll automatically earn points that will get you your first completion in the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Summer Learning Challenge.

The Columbus Children’s Book Festival is presented by the staff of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries.

