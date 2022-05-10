Author speaks on suicide during Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Death by suicide happens in all walks of life. In fact, every 11 seconds a person dies by suicide in the United States.

In 2018, 1,500 people in Georgia and 823 in Alabama died by suicide. There is a new 988 suicide hotline that will be active this summer.

Author Thomas Fellows battled suicidal thoughts and depression. He is now determined to reach others to let them know there is a way out.

The full interview is below:

