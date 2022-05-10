Business Break
Author speaks on suicide during Mental Health Awareness Month
By Dee Armstrong
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Death by suicide happens in all walks of life. In fact, every 11 seconds a person dies by suicide in the United States.

In 2018, 1,500 people in Georgia and 823 in Alabama died by suicide. There is a new 988 suicide hotline that will be active this summer.

Author Thomas Fellows battled suicidal thoughts and depression. He is now determined to reach others to let them know there is a way out.

The full interview is below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

