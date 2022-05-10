Business Break
Columbus Police Department hosts 39th Annual Special Olympics Torch Run

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department kicked off the Georgia Special Olympics today.

The community was invited to the 39th Annual Special Olympics Torch Run at the Public Safety Building on 10th Street.

Registration started at 8 a.m., then the opening ceremony followed at 9 a.m.

The route started west on 10th Street to Second Avenue, east on Manchester Expressway, North on River Road and ended at the Lake Oliver Marina entrance.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office sponsored the luncheon.

“It’s a sense of togetherness where we can see all the different agencies. The Police Department, Sheriffs Department, the Prison- which I’m representing. All of us being together as one- at the same table and being able to coordinate an event like this- Like the Special Olympics and go out there and pass the torch,” said Herbert Walker, warden at the Muscogee County Prison.

The organization and agencies that ran included the Columbus Police Department, CSU, Fort Benning, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscogee County Prison.

