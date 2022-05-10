Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have issued a critical missing alert for an elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Authorities say 71-year-old Santiago Andino-Amezquita was last seen Monday in the area of Peachtree Mall on Manchester Expressway. He was reportedly wearing a brown shirt with jeans.

Amezquita is described 6′1″ tall with brown eyes, gray hair, and weighing about 170 pounds. According to police, he may be traveling in a white 1995 Chevrolet S10 with Georgia license plate TCD9821.

Anyone with information on Amezquita’s location is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

