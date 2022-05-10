Columbus suspends trash can collections until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works is suspending any future collection of unwanted garbage cans until further notice.

The consolidated government says this decision has been made due to manufacturer and delivery delays of the new 95-gallon carts.

A new schedule will be sent out after all carts have been delivered.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact 311.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.