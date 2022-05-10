Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver busted for hauling SUV inside of a U-Haul truck in Washington

A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.
A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.(Washington State Patrol)
By Jason Sillman and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKANOGAN, Wash. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - A driver’s unique use of a U-Haul moving truck had many drivers doing a double-take in central Washington state.

A state trooper with the Washington State Patrol pulled over the truck after several other drivers reported a car hanging out the back of the moving truck, according to television station KXLY.

Troopers said the driver was stopped in Okanogan County, about four hours east of Seattle.

The driver had a suspended license and the U-Haul truck was long overdue. They were fined $139 for the unsafe load.

The U-Haul box truck and its unique cargo were both impounded by officers.

“Safety is paramount on our roadways.” Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media & Public Relations for U-Haul, said. “It’s easy to point a finger and chuckle at the absurdity of these photos, but there are extreme dangers associated with this kind of action, which is a clear violation of the customer contract and traffic laws.”

If you plan on moving soon and need to tow a vehicle, Lockridge says U-Haul does provide an entire line of affordable equipment rentals dedicated specifically to safely towing vehicles at uhaul.com/towing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Stock picture of money
Columbus small businesses rebounding post pandemic & additional financial help available
Lee County Commission meets to discuss plans for more affordable internet for residents
FILE - Vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a pharmacy in Denver on...
House panel alleges cover-up by contract vaccine maker
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US