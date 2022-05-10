Drivers to expect lane closures on Gay Street in Auburn Tuesday

AUBURN, Ga. (WTVM) - Lane closures are expected along Gay Street and South College Street in Auburn.

On Tuesday, Alabama Power will be working to restore and remove overhead powerlines.

The maintenance work is expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and overnight from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Traffic control measures will be in place, and all drivers are advised to use caution in these areas or take alternate routes to avoid delays.

