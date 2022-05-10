Business Break
Drivers to expect lane closures on Gay Street in Auburn Tuesday

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ga. (WTVM) - Lane closures are expected along Gay Street and South College Street in Auburn.

On Tuesday, Alabama Power will be working to restore and remove overhead powerlines.

The maintenance work is expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and overnight from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Traffic control measures will be in place, and all drivers are advised to use caution in these areas or take alternate routes to avoid delays.

