Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll

(Source: Candidate campaigns)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Katie Britt has taken the lead in the GOP Alabama Senate primary race according to an exclusive new Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll.

Britt leads with 32% of the support among the 600 likely Alabama Republican primary voters we surveyed, followed by Mo Brooks with 22.5% and Mike Durant falling from 1st in our last survey in late March to 3rd now with 21.4%, but with a margin of error of 4%, Brooks and Durant are in a statistical tie.

GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll(WBRC)

Britt’s standing with primary voters rose about 4% from our March survey, Brooks’ jumped 6% from March, while Durant’s dropped 13% after being the target of several negative campaign ads in the last month.

If none of the candidates get 50% of the primary vote, the top 2 vote-getters will head to a June runoff, which could make the 15.5% of primary voters who are still undecided a key constituency in the last couple of weeks of this race.

Asked about their opinion of the candidates, both Britt (51% fav/36% unfav) and Durant (46% fav/37% unfav) remain in positive territory with likely primary voters, while Brooks (42% fav/47.5% unfav) is underwater on favorability rating with the GOP electorate we surveyed.

GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll(WBRC)
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll(WBRC)
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
GOP Alabama Senate primary Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll(WBRC)

Former President Trump withdrew his endorsement from Brooks the day after our last survey showing Brooks in 3rd was released, and our new survey finds a Trump endorsement could help Britt or Durant because 51% of the likely primary voters surveyed said a Trump endorsement would make them “more likely” to support a candidate.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Meet the candidates: Harris County Commissioner District 1
Ga. state leaders host legislative town hall meeting in Columbus
Meet the candidates: Talbot County Chief Magistrate
Meet the candidates: Talbot County Chief Magistrate
Meet the candidates: Columbus City Council District 5
Meet the candidates : Columbus City Council District 5