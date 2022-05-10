Ladonia Elementary School to hold blood drive Wednesday

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - Ladonia Elementary School is hosting a blood drive this week.

The event is set to take place on May 11 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. inside of Ladonia Elementary School’s gym.

All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.

Donors must be 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show photo identification. Teens under 18 must have written parental permission.

Ladonia Elementary School is located at 9 Woodland Drive in Phenix City.

