LaGrange police seek 11-year-old missing since Apr. 28

LaGrange police are looking for 11-year-old Gabriel Daugherty.
LaGrange police are looking for 11-year-old Gabriel Daugherty.(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing child.

Police say 11-year-old Gabriel Daughtery was last seen April 28 on Oak Lane wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. According to police, the child may be with his father, Addam Daughtery. Their direction of travel and vehicle description are unknown, authorities said.

Gabriel is described as 4′7″ - 4′9″ tall, weighing about 135 pounds, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Gabriel Daughtery’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brooks with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2648 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

