Law officials continue search for Phenix City homeowner after weekend fire

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Investigators are looking for a body after a weekend fire at a mobile home park in Phenix City.

“Right now, we are still looking for the owner. Right now, there is only one current person missing, which is the male owner,” said Jermaine Phillips, Mount Olive Assistant Fire Chief.

Tuesday morning, investigators, police, firefighters, and even K9 units were at Highridge Mobile Home Park trying to find out how the fire started.

Phenix City Captain Darrell Lassiter tells me officials are searching for the owner’s body, but no evidence has been found.

Neighbors sitting outside in lawn chairs tell me they have not heard from their neighbor, but they say his car is still sitting out front.

Property manager Mary Evans Lee says Daniel Diaz has lived in this home for 20 years and recently just became the official owner in 2020.

“Terribly sad what happened at Mr. Diaz’s house. It’s horrible when somebody’s house burns down,” expressed Lee.

K9s searched in the woods behind the house but had no luck.

Phillips says it’s still under investigation, and they will be out all day to find out more information.

“Mother’s Day night, we were paged out at about 11 o’clock that night saying there was a fully engulfed trailer fire,” the police chief explained.

Fire officials say they are not sure if Daniel Diaz was trapped inside the mobile home during the fire, but they are doing everything they can to locate a body if there is one to be found.

Lee says she treats her tenants like family, and although Diaz wasn’t renting, she always reminds tenants how vital renters insurance is because you never know what can happen.

“It is horrible when someone’s house does burn down, and renters insurance is a wonderful thing to have, it covers all of your belongings cause when it burns down you don’t have anything, and you don’t realize that until it’s all gone” said Lee.

Fire officials said they would be back out tomorrow morning.

