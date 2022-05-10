Lee County Commission meets to discuss plans for more affordable internet for residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the most recent Lee County Commission meeting, infrastructure and broadband were two significant issues.

The pandemic forced many students to use the internet from home, along with parents who could no longer go into the office to work.

With so many people needing a strong broadband signal, affordable internet access is a hot topic with the Lee County Commission.

The president of Key Real Estate Company, Stacey Sanders, is urging the leaders of Lee County to come up with a plan to provide the infrastructure and technology needed to provide affordable wifi.

“It’s just not the people who are moving into Alabama, but it’s keeping the people in Alabama in Alabama and what are the biggest issues on their mind. Broadband was one of the top two, as well as parks and recreation. Because again with COVID, we saw a lot of people’s lifestyles change,” said Sanders.

We will keep you updated on plans to bring affordable internet access to rural Lee County.

