Lee-Scott Academy hosts Auburn’s 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, police and firefighters in one part of East Alabama hit the softball field instead of the streets.

It is their second annual Battle of the Badges Charity Softball game.

Lee-Scott Academy hosted the game that pitted Auburn police against Auburn’s fire department.

The school seniors put it together, and the event raised money for local organizations, Autism Speaks, Alabama’s Pediatric Burn Camp and Camp Conquest.

“Getting the community together. The fire and police department are always working together, so it’s always good to have a little bit of a rivalry in a baseball game,” said a student Anderson Grimes.

Lee-Scott Academy Resource Officer John Young added, “It’s wonderful, you know sometimes in our line of work, all you see is a lot of bad things, and to get to come out here it just re-invigorates the soul.”

Auburn Police Department won this year’s softball battle.

Keep with News Leader 9 to stay updated with the amount of money the event raise.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

