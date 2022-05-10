Business Break
Opelika police searching for suspect in Walmart theft investigation

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect in a Walmart theft investigation.

Authorities say security camera footage shows the woman with dark red hair entering the Pepperell Parkway retailer shortly after 2 p.m. on April 22.

According to police, she is seen carrying several reusable shopping bags and attempting to leave the store with more than $970 in merchandise. Police say she left the scene in a dark-color passenger car.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

